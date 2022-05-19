Top hail and lightning videos from Thursday night's storms

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pop-up storms arrived late Thursday night for parts of the Triad.
The storms brought hail, strong winds and lots of lightning. WFMY News 2's Tim Buckley said the storms were 40,000 feet tall and that's why you could see lightning from more than 40-50 miles away.
Hail was reported across the area from Randleman to Liberty.
Buckley said the worst of the hail fell in Randolph County.
There were also reports of downed trees and power outages in Alamance County.
Here's a look at the best hail and lighting videos from WFMY News 2 viewers.
