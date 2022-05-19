Top hail and lightning videos from Thursday night's storms

Hail was reported across the area from Randleman to Liberty.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pop-up storms arrived late Thursday night for parts of the Triad.

The storms brought hail, strong winds and lots of lightning. WFMY News 2's Tim Buckley said the storms were 40,000 feet tall and that's why you could see lightning from more than 40-50 miles away.

Hail was reported across the area from Randleman to Liberty.

Buckley said the worst of the hail fell in Randolph County.

This is where some of the worst hail is likely falling in Randolph County. pic.twitter.com/fqvo18GyH7 — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) May 20, 2022

There were also reports of downed trees and power outages in Alamance County.

Here's a look at the best hail and lighting videos from WFMY News 2 viewers.

Lightning video from McLeansville tonight near NE high school.



Nearly constant!



Video: Matt Hilliard @wfmy @NWSRaleigh pic.twitter.com/RssbmaI0YS — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) May 20, 2022

Strobe light or lightning? You pick. pic.twitter.com/sJpCA2Kp3X — Courtney Kiley (@courtkiley) May 20, 2022

@TimBuckleyWX Pretty wild lightning visible from High Point but no thunder or rain yet. pic.twitter.com/KFohmDQpsd — Other Skullduggeries (@_Laurathia_) May 20, 2022

The hail is coating the ground in Siler City. https://t.co/TFS2fW3Fp0 pic.twitter.com/h1X6KaY32T — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) May 20, 2022