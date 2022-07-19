It would take up eight acres at a site bordered by I-40, Bridford Parkway and Guilford College Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Business is booming here in Greensboro.

Soon, you won't have to travel to Charlotte or Raleigh to go to golf driving range Topgolf.

The city announced Tuesday night the company is looking to move to the Triad.

City Council approved a resolution to reimburse a quote "unnamed attraction" for sewer improvements.

They confirmed that attraction is Topgolf.

If the company decides to come to Greensboro, the driving range/bar and restaurant would set up shop on 8 acres of land, near I-40, Bridford Parkway and Guilford College Road.

Councilmember Hugh Holston said attractions like Topgolf are a trickle-down effect from other major projects underway like Boom Supersonic and the Toyota Battery plant.

“They're looking for these types of activities. They're looking for the parks, they're looking for the other things that we provide in this community because they're not just coming by themselves, they're bringing their families with them,” Holston said. “This is just going to be another step in the momentum of what's happening in Greensboro. Greensboro booming.”

A representative for Topgolf also said a hotel and other indoor entertainment could come to that same site.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.