Law Enforcement torch run for Special Olympics starts next week

This year, there is a new route, new relays, and a new finish line handoff.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Monday, May 22 at 8:30a.m, law enforcement will host a torch run for Special Olympics.

According to officials, community members are invited to run alongside officers or line up along the route to cheer everyone on.

This year, participants will run a new route. It begins at the High Point Police Department and ends at Sheetz. Officials said the run is about 10 miles and broken down into six relays.

Relay 1: High Point Police Department to Emerywood Park West Office Complex (Approximately 2.2 miles)

Relay 2: Emerywood Park West Office Complex to Peters Plaza IV (Approximately 1.2 miles)

Relay 3: Peters Plaza IV to Northwood Community Center

(Approximately 2 miles)

Relay 4: Northwood Community Center to Deep River Drug

(Approximately 2.2 miles)

Relay 5: Deep River Drug to Truist Bank ( Approximately 1.3 miles)

Relay 6: Truist Bank to Sheetz (Approximately 1.5 miles)

Those interested need to sign up to participate.

Officials said, those runners who are not City of High Point employees are required to pay $20, which covers the cost of a T-shirt.

Those fees can also be paid on the morning of the race.

Runners will meet at the High Point Police Department at 7:30 a.m. for a safety briefing and to fill out waivers.

Torch Run for Special Olympics NC 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.