SAXAPAHAW, N.C. — 110 mph winds ripped a path across southeast Alamance County Monday morning, the National Weather Service confirms. This EF-1 tornado hit the area near Sutphin, Eli Whitney, and Saxapahaw just before sunrise leaving a path of damage.

The National Weather Service surveyed damage from the storm midday Monday, analyzing to see exactly how strong the winds were. They concluded that the storm rates an EF-1 on the Fujita Scale.

The storm touched down at approximately 6:32am along Lindley Mill Rd, then moved northeast to E. Greensboro Chapel Hill Rd, continuing across Hwy-87 before dissipating at 6:40am.

Our crews were on the scene of the damage early this morning. A roof was ripped off a single-story brick home. Trees were mangled. Thankfully, there were no injuries or deaths reported.

