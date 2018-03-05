More than two weeks after the April 15 tornado that hit Greensboro and Rockingham County, the efforts now turn to long-term recovery.

Immediately after the storm, the city of Greensboro focused on moving debris from roadways and having first responders go door-to-door to check on people in damaged homes. The mission then moved to clearing debris that had been piled in yards and the side of the road and getting donations of food, diapers and tarps to people in need.

Now, Greensboro Communications Manager Jake Keys says their attention has turned to working with local, state and federal partners to find storm victims long-term housing as their homes undergo major repairs. Some structures will even need demolished.

Keys says they’re working with the Red Cross and the Greensboro Housing Coalition to find places to live for those displaced.

Brett Byerly with the Greensboro Housing Coalition tells WFMY News 2 that so far they’ve been able to help 60 people financially with housing, but only four of those families have moved in to semi-permanent or permanent homes. The others are searching desperately for a place to live that fits their needs.

