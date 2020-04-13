GREENSBORO, N.C. — Severe storms are beginning to make their way out of the Piedmont Triad, but the high winds left behind damage and debris in many areas.

The National Weather Service reported several trees down on homes near the Saxapahaw area in Alamance County. Computer models indicated a tornado touched down in that area around 6:30 a.m. Our Alma McCarty is heading that way.

We're just getting our first look at the damage left behind. Here are some of the photos and videos you are sending us.

Leeanna shared a video from her apartment in West Greensboro. A tree came crashing through the wall. She said she and other tenants have had to evacuate.

Diane texted us this photo of a tree that crashed through her home in Stoneville.

Alicia shared these photos of damage at her home in the town of Millers Creek in Wilkes County. She said two pine trees toppled onto her home.

Chris Gibson's 2003 Monte Carlo is no more after a tree crushed it in Pfafftown.

