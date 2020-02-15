GREENSBORO, N.C. — An open house was held at the new Women's and Children's Center at Moses Cone in Greensboro on Saturday.

The open house which also included a tour attracted huge crowds over the course of the day to the newly constructed facility which is set to open officially on February 23.

Hospital staff told WFMY Saturday, that they were expecting at least 1,000 visitors for tours.

The same providers and care teams the Triad knows at Cone Health Women's Hospital will continue to serve patients at the new facility according to Cone Health.

You can view a virtual tour of the center here!

Other stories:

RELATED: Rock the rim: Northwest Guilford's Christian Hampton delays game with mind blowing dunk attempt

RELATED: US Embassy: Americans aboard quarantined ship to fly home

RELATED: Google Doodle honors Susan B. Anthony on her 200th birthday

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775