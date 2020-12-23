Scott Gill was traveling towards Lexington when he noticed a present stuck on the road. Now he's hoping to return it to its rightful owner in time for Christmas.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Scott Gill is a tow truck driver for ABC Towing in Lexington. Tuesday, He was headed east on NC-HWY 64 towards Lexington when he saw the car in front of him avoid what looked to be trash in the street.

As Scott got closer to the object in the road, he quickly realized, that this wasn't a piece of trash, it was much more.

"It's somebody's Christmas present and it's gotta get back to them" said Gill as he got out of his truck to inspect the mystery package in the street.

Luckily for someone, Scott found it before it got flattened in the street. So, he did the only thing he knew to do "I got a hold of my wife, told her what all had happened. And um told her to get on social media. Get on her Facebook, she's got tons of friends, people in the Davidson county community."

Debbie Gill posted this on her Facebook looking for the rightful owner of this lost and lonely Christmas gift.

If this gift belongs to you, or you know who it belongs to, you can reach out to me on all social media platforms. Just search my name, Jaelen Gilkey.