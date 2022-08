Gibsonville Alderman Paul Thompson died unexpectedly Sunday at Alamance Regional Medical Center.

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Town of Gibsonville Alderman Paul Thompson died Sunday at the age of 59.

Gibsonville police said Thompson died unexpectedly at Alamance Regional Medical Center.

He was elected to the Gibsonville Board of Aldermen in November of 2021, according to Gibsonville officials.

Officials said service details are unknown as of 4 p.m. Monday.

