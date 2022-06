A spokesperson for the department confirmed there was an electrical issue at the town’s main water station.

STONEVILLE, N.C. — The Town of Stoneville has issued a boil water advisory, according to Stoneville police.

A spokesperson for the department told WFMY News 2 there was an electrical issue at the town’s main water station.

Town officials are urging all customers to boil their water before using it.

