Town of Summerfield pushes for referendum to solve casino debate

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — The Town of Summerfield filed a resolution encouraging Rockingham County to make a local referendum for voters to decide whether or not a casino can be built in the area.

The Guilford County town is right over the county line, 8 miles from the proposed casino site.

Last month, North Carolina Development Holdings asked the county planning board to rezone nearly 200 acres off Highway 220.

The planning board denied the request, but county commissioners have the final say about rezoning the land.

The controversy surrounding the possibility led to nearly 500 people gathering to voice their opposition.

Republican lawmaker Phil Berger said a casino could bring $6 million into the county annually and nearly 1,750 jobs.

Opponents say they worry about crime and other negative impacts a casino could create.

Although the development company hasn't shared what they plan to do with the land — paperwork filed with the state showed it's tied to a casino developer.

