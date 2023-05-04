Beach music festival returns to Downtown Greensboro

The festival starts Thursday!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The TowneBank Beach Music Festival is back in Greensboro for the summer and kicks off Thursday!

The Festival will have five weeks of fun and takes place at the First National Bank Field.

“We are excited to partner with the Downtown Greensboro, Inc. team to bring back the summer beach music festival,” said Scott Baker, president of TowneBank Triad.

“The TowneBank Beach Music Festival will bring great energy to downtown Greensboro in an affordable, family-friendly manner. DGI continues to work hard to improve the downtown experience and we are privileged to participate. We look forward to enjoying these concerts with our community friends,” Baker said.

Here's the line-up for the five weeks:

May 4 | The Tams

May 18 | The Catalinas

June 1 | The Band of Oz

June 15 | Part Time Party Time Band

June 29 | Chairman of the Board

The festival first started as an effort to raise funds for the Children’s Home Society (CHS). In 2020, the festival was canceled due to the pandemic.

This will be the first time the festival has returned since the pandemic.

The concerts are presented by Toyota of Greensboro and Berico.

“I am thrilled to see another terrific event return to Downtown. Toyota of Greensboro is proud to be a part of this community and everything that makes it special,” said Mary Rice, dealer principal of Toyota of Greensboro.

Tickets for general admission are $15 per concert or $50 for a special 5-week bundle package that allows you to attend all concerts.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and each concert will start at 6 p.m.

Lawn chairs, pets, and coolers are not allowed.

For more information visit the Downtown Greensboro website.

