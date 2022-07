The fire happened at a townhouse on Butler Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person has been found and taken to the hospital after a fire in Winston-Salem Friday.

According to Winston-Salem Fire, the fire happened at a townhouse on Butler Avenue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.