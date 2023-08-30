What's the difference between toxic v. non-toxic mold

Mold doesn't start as being toxic but instead, it transforms into it being toxic.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System discovered toxic mold at Cummings High and Broadview Middle called Chaetomium.

To get rid of mold – you don't just have to kill it, you have to remove it. That mold at Cummings and Broadview developed into a toxic level.

He says people with pre-existing health conditions will experience bad side effects if they have long-term exposure to toxic mold.

"Some people are really allergic to dust dust, so dust pollen. These are not things that are normally considered toxic per se, but they can have a really undesirable effect on a person with a particular hypersensitivity," said Murphy.

It's important to take care of mold once you find it because situations can become worse as time goes on.

Murphy says mold needs three things to live: a food source, moisture and oxygen. With all of that, mold thrives.

"A mold spore can change. It can actually join the other types of mold. Spore growth, mold, we generally see, mold, species, growing together," said Murphy.

The CDC says symptoms like irritated eyes, stuffy nose, skin irritation or difficulty breathing are just a few to keep an eye out for when it comes to mold exposure.

