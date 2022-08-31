Toyota Greensboro-Randolph megasite to add 350 additional jobs

Toyota announced an additional $2.5 billion investment in its Liberty facility, which will add 350 more jobs.

LIBERTY, N.C. — Toyota said Wednesday that they will be expanding the Greensboro-Randolph megasite. It will be investing an additional 2.5 billion dollars at the site.

Toyota said the investment adds the capacity to support battery electric vehicle battery production and adds 350 jobs, bringing the total employment to about 2,100.

The site is scheduled to begin production in 2025. The facility will create batteries for the new hybrid electric vehicles and battery electric vehicles.

This brings Toyota's total for the Greensboro-Randolph megasite to 3.8 billion dollars. The total global investment has grown to 5.6 billion dollars to support their electrification efforts.

Toyota's Senior Vice President said this is a significant milestone for the company. The plant in North Carolina will serve a central role in Toyota's leadership toward electrifying the future and meet their goal of carbon neutrality in their vehicles and global operations by 2035.