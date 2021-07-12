Toyota to the Triad and what to look forward to in the future

Community members and Toyota partners comment on what the new facility will bring to the Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Toyota will invest nearly $1.3 billion with a manufacturing plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, but this isn't the first time they've had eyes on the land. Back in 2018, the Triad lost a bid for a Toyota-Mazda manufacturing plant to Hunstville, Alabama which is home to another Toyota facility.

Clair Aiello, the Hunstville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce Vice President, said the company has attracted other new businesses to the area too. “You’re going to find a great community partner in Toyota. It’s not just about making batteries which is what they will be doing for your area, it’s not just about employing people but it’s about serving your community as well," Aiello said.

Huntsville knows all too well that level of community service. Their other Toyota facility came to the area over 20 years ago and since then, Aiello said the company has given back around $12 million to local nonprofits.

The manufacturing plant that will come to the Triad, will have jobs that are expected to have an average yearly salary of $62,000. This is something that people who live in Pleasant Garden are looking forward to as well as other future workers.

Pleasant Garden Mayor, Dean Maddox said Pleasant Garden is in a perfect spot to benefit from the Megasite. “We are fully supportive of the Megasite. It is truly transformative not only for the good folks in Randolph County but also for the people here in Pleasant Garden because with that being the primary OEM site, towns like us, because we are ten minutes from the Megasite, connects into the highway system but also the rail system,” Maddox said. He went on to say, “So what it means for us is a reestablishment of that anchor base where we have the people coming into work but they also can spend their dollars within Pleasant Garden but also within southeast Guilford. So it’s not only good for us but for the southeast Guilford area."

The Alabama Chamber of Commerce also said Toyota gives back to the community by investing millions of dollars in schools and nonprofit organizations.