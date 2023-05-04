Toyota invests $2.1 billion more at Guilford-Randolph megasite

Officials said production is set to begin in 2025.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wednesday, Toyota announced it will invest $2.1 billion to expand the facility at the Guildofrd-Randolph megasite, bringing total investment to $5.9 billion.

The company said is it using the money to build two more buildings on the land and increase production lines.

Officials said, 150 people are already hired to work at the site.

Production at the facility is set to begin in 2025 with six battery production lines for lithium-ion batteries as well as space to build hybrid electric vehicles and battery electric vehicles.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.