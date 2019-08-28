ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer carrying appliances overturned on northbound U.S. 29 near the 152 mile-marker Wednesday morning in Rockingham County.

Troopers say the driver traveled off the roadway several times before overturning on the right shoulder. The driver had serious injuries and was transported to Moses Cone Hospital.

Troopers don't know what caused the crash and no charges have been made at this time.

Northbound traffic has been reduced to one lane. Troopers say the highway could shut down for about an hour once the trailer has been unloaded.

