Tractor-trailer crash closes US 29/Business 85

The State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on US 29/Business 85 near Kivett Drive shortly before noon.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer crash closed US 29/Business 85 in Guilford County Wednesday.

After investigation, troopers discovered Jerald Edward Glover, 48, of Oak Ridge was driving south on US 29/Business 85 in a 2001 International tractor pulling a semi-trailer. Glover failed to maintain his lane and drove off the road to the left and crashed into a guardrail in the median.

Troopers said Glover was not injured in the crash.

All southbound lanes of US 29/Business 85 at Kivett Drive are closed as crews clear the wreckage from the crash.

Troopers said drivers are being detoured around the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Glover is charged with failure to maintain lane control, according to troopers.

