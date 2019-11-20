WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer crash.

It happened Tuesday evening in the area of South Main Street in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem Fire said the tractor-trailer hit a funeral home and also a transformer.

Winston-Salem Fire said, “All patients are free of the vehicle with minor injuries” in a tweet. Main Street will be closed as crews investigate.

The fire department's Hazardous Material unit is working to contain the diesel fuel spill. There's no word on what caused the tractor-trailer to crash.

Crews have closed South Main Street between Cemetery Street and First Street.

