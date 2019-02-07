ELKIN, N.C. — The driver of a tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-77 north Tuesday morning.

The accident closed one lane of traffic on the interstate near CC Camp Road (HWY 268 Bypass) in Elkin, causing delays. Surry County Communications says the crash happened after 3 a.m. There was no word on the driver's condition or the cause of the crash.

It's not known how many vehicles were involved. There were no other injuries.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users