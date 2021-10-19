Tractor-trailer driver injured in deadly multiple-vehicle crash in Surry Co.

Troopers said six cars were stopped for traffic ahead of a work zone when the tractor-trailer hit a pickup truck.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles in Surry County.

The Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer crashed into a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon just before 3 p.m., resulting in a multiple-vehicle crash involving a total of seven cars on I-77 southbound at mile marker 85.

Troopers said six cars were stopped for traffic ahead of a work zone when the tractor-trailer hit the pickup truck resulting in a crash involving the other vehicles.