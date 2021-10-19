Tractor-trailer driver injured in deadly multiple-vehicle crash in Surry Co.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles in Surry County.
The Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer crashed into a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon just before 3 p.m., resulting in a multiple-vehicle crash involving a total of seven cars on I-77 southbound at mile marker 85.
Troopers said six cars were stopped for traffic ahead of a work zone when the tractor-trailer hit the pickup truck resulting in a crash involving the other vehicles.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Highway Patrol said charges are pending. They have not released any other details about the victim who died.