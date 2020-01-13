GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Highway Patrol says an accident involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles caused a lot of backup at the I-40/I-85 split in Whitsett on Monday morning.

Troopers responded to the crash around 8:07 a.m. near Rock Creek Dairy Road in Guilford County.

Troopers say Angela Anderson lost control of her car, traveled off the roadway to the right, and hit a guardrail. Two other drivers in a car and a semi tried to avoid hitting her and ended up crashing into trees off the highway.

Highway Patrol says the tractor-trailer driver was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anderson was charged with exceeding a safe speed for the conditions.

