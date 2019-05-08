WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A tractor-trailer caught fire on I-40 West Monday morning, closing down a stretch of the interstate near Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Winston-Salem.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. near mile marker 184. The crash created a detour and will close the road until 7 a.m. It's not known what caused the fire, how many vehicles were involved or if there were injuries. Crews were seen cleaning up the wreckage around 5:30 a.m.

For a detour, drivers should use Exit 184 and turn Left on to Lewisville-Clemmons Road. Take a Right on to US-158. Follow US-158 West to Harper Road. Turn Right on to Harper road to reaccess I-40 West.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users