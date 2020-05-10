Officials report roads were closed due to an accident on I-40 eastbound between Exit 148 and Exit 150.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer could be seen hanging off a bridge Monday evening in Alamance County.

The tractor-trailer can be seen dangling off a bridge right off the highway with multiple parts of the trailer exposed.

Multiple viewers shared photos of the aftermath with WFMY News 2.

One viewer sent a photo over to WFMY News 2 following the incident after capturing it on camera.

You can find a traffic map of where the incident happened below.

