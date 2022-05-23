x
Tractor-trailer hits fire truck on I-77 in Yadkin Co.

The engineer in the fire truck was treated and transported to the hospital.
Credit: Arlington Fire and Rescue
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer hit a fire truck Monday in Yadkin County.

Arlington Fire and Rescue was helping to direct traffic while other fire crews were responding to a separate vehicle crash on  I-77. During that time, the tractor-trailer hit the fire truck from behind. The engineer in the fire truck was treated and transported to the hospital. The driver of the tractor-trailer refused medical treatment, according to the department.

All lanes on I-77 were blocked but have since reopened.

Credit: Arlington Fire and Rescue
