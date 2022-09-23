Winston-Salem firefighters put out tractor trailer fire on Highway 52, separate crash causing delays

South Main Street is down to one lane of travel. There is heavy traffic congestion on US-52 between I-40 and the South Main Street exit.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An 18-wheeler caught on fire on US-52 South in Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department was able to successfully gain control of the fire.

Fire crews are also asking drivers to use extreme caution while traveling in the area because of a crash nearby.

South Main Street is down to one lane of travel. There is heavy traffic congestion on US-52 between I-40 and the South Main Street exit.

Clemmonsville Road has a lane of travel blocked at that location. The roadway is expected to be closed for the next hour.

The cause of the tractor trailer fire in unknown at this time.

