FORSYTH COUNTY, NC - Kernersville police say up to 14 cars are possibly involved in an accident on Business I-40 West near Linville Road Wednesday morning.

Police believe a tractor-trailer and four other cars are 'significantly damaged' and at least one person was taken to the hospital. An officer says most of the cars involved were likely part of minor fender benders stemming from the crash.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. in a construction zone.

