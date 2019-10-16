GREENSBORO, N.C. — After months of anticipation, Greensboro's Trader Joe's location will open on Thursday. October 24th. Crews have been working on the location for months. It's the first Trader Joe's in the Gate City and only the 10th in the state of North Carolina.

According to a press release, there will be a ribbon cutting, live music, tastings, giveaways, and more. As with other battleground avenue businesses, the store will feature murals that highlight local attractions.

The ceremony will begin 8:55 am on Thursday October 24th at 3721 Battleground Avenue.

The store will officially open for business at 9 am.

