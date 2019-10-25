GREENSBORO, N.C. — Traders Joes is officially open off of Battleground Avenue in Greensboro.

If you plan on heading over for the first time tonight, you're gonna want to know the best things to by.

WFMY's Eric Chilton bought the famous cookie butter as the store's first official customer today.

But if you're looking for something else, consider what customers voted as their favorite Trader Joe's foods from 2018.

Customers voted the mandarin Orange chicken as the overall favorite.

Favorite candy, the dark chocolate peanut butter cups. Best produce was the teeny tiny avocados.

And customer's favorite snacks last year were the peanut butter filled pretzels.

