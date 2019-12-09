GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new Trader Joe's location is officially opening up in Greensboro.

The address is 3721 Battleground Avenue.

RELATED: Grocery Chain Trader Joe's Planning to Set Up Shop In Greensboro

The grocery store chain's website indicates the Greensboro location is hiring, and the pay range is $11.00 to $15.00 dollars an hour. Applications are only accepted at the store.

Do you want to work for Trader Joe's?

The website says hiring for the new store started on Wednesday, and runs until next Wednesday the 18th from 9am-12 pm, and then again from 2pm to 7pm.

RELATED: Sprouts Grocery To Bring 150 New Jobs To Greensboro

WFMY News 2 reached out to the corporate office to find out when the grand opening will be. We will update this article as soon as we get that information.