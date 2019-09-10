GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's first Trader Joe's hasn't even opened, but it is already having an economic impact on the Brassfield Shopping Center.

An employee at a nearby Chick-fil-A restaurant told us they received a lot more customers and sales while Trader Joe's is conducting in-person interviews in September.

"We got to see a lot of great people yesterday and we even saw a huge sales spike and the grocery store is not even open yet, it’s amazing," he said.

The new Trader Joe's location is officially opening up in Greensboro this month at the Brassfield Shopping Center.

We're asking City officials whether they expect any traffic problems in that area once the store opens.

Last month, the grocery store chain's website indicated the Greensboro location was hiring through September 17, with a pay range between $11.00 to $15.00 dollars an hour.

