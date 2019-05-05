DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Part of I-85 South in Davidson County is closed after a crash that involved a tractor-trailer at the bridge over the Yadkin River.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says all lanes of I-85 South are closed south of Exit 84 (NC-150) close to the Yadkin River near the Davidson/Rowan County line.

The Salisbury Fire Department tweeted a photo of the tractor-trailer shown partially hanging over the barrier Sunday afternoon. The department says the tractor-trailer is stabilized with a hazmat team off-loading the fuel.

The crash involves several vehicles. Traffic was backed up for miles around 3:30. Lanes are expected to reopen at 5 p.m.

Drivers should be cautious when driving through the area. For a detour, take Exit 84, NC-150. Continue thru the intersection to access US-29 South. Continue on US-29 South to Long Ferry Rd and turn left. Continue on Long Ferry Rd to reaccess I-85 at Exit 81.

