KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- A gas leak has shutdown part of South Main Street in Kernersville.

City crews said South Main Street is closed from South Cherry Street to Business 40 and the exit ramps for Business 40 (exit 14) are also closed onto South Main Street. It has created a traffic problem in the area.

Piedmont Natural Gas said they anticipate to have everything back open within eight hours and do not expect closings in the morning.

