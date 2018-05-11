KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- A gas leak shut down part of South Main Street in Kernersville Monday night.

Tuesday morning, the road was back open.

City crews said South Main Street were closed from South Cherry Street to Business 40 and the exit ramps for Business 40 (exit 14) were also closed onto South Main Street. The closure created traffic problems in the area.

