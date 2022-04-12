Northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road closed due to crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road in Greensboro have been temporarily closed due to a crash.
Greensboro police said all traffic is being rerouted onto Randleman Road and drivers are asked to find an alternate route of travel.
A spokesperson with the Greensboro Fire Department said a call came in before 4 p.m. Sunday regarding a serious crash involving a Toyota Camry and an SUV.
WFMY News 2 is working to confirm more information. Stay with us for the latest updates.
