Northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road closed due to crash

All traffic is being rerouted onto Randleman Road and drivers are asked to find an alternate route of travel.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road in Greensboro have been temporarily closed due to a crash.

Greensboro police said all traffic is being rerouted onto Randleman Road and drivers are asked to find an alternate route of travel.

A spokesperson with the Greensboro Fire Department said a call came in before 4 p.m. Sunday regarding a serious crash involving a Toyota Camry and an SUV.

WFMY News 2 is working to confirm more information. Stay with us for the latest updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.