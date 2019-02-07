GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we get ready to kick off the Fun Fourth festivities, Greensboro Police want to make you aware of many downtown road closures for the two-day event.

RELATED: Fun Fourth Festival Quick Guide to Parking, Fireworks and all the Holiday Fixings in Greensboro

The first road closures begin on July 3 and will last through midnight July 4.

The following roads will be blocked to traffic:

-Elm St. between Bellemeade St. and Gate City Blvd.

-Friendly Avenue between Church St. and Elm St.

-February One Pl. between Greene St. and Davie St.

-Smothers Place between Spring Garden St. and Elm St. (resident traffic only)

-McGee St. between Greene St. and Davie St.

-Davie St. between Market St. and Summit Avenue

-Lewis St. between Arlington St. and the railyard parking lot

-Barnhardt St. between Elm St. and the railyard parking lot

-Bellemeade St. between Edgeworth St. and Greene St.

-Eugene St. between Friendly Ave. and Smith St. (During Fireworks Show)

RELATED: Party Like It's 1776: What You Should Know About Greensboro’s Fun Fourth Festival

RELATED: Do The Weather With WFMY News 2! Plus: Where To Find Us At Fun Fourth.

RELATED: Blast Off! Where To See Fireworks In The Triad For 'Fourth Of July'