GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating a deadly crash Monday night.

Police say a person died after a car hit them on West Friendly Avenue and North Elam Avenue around 6 pm.

The driver stayed on the scene and does not face any charges at this time.

Police are not releasing the identity of the person killed yet. They are still investigating the cause of the crash.