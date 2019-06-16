GREENSBORO, N.C. — Traffic signals on Battleground Avenue between Horse Pen Creek Road and Cotswold Avenue in Greensboro are currently not operational due to a power outage.

According to Greensboro Police, Duke Energy is aware of the situation and working to restore power.

Police say all intersections should be treated as a four-way stop and to use caution in the area.

