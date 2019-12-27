THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police say the victim killed after he was hit by a train Thursday is 29-year-old as Baasil Fuller from Thomasville.

According to authorities, police got the call around 10:51 a.m. for a pedestrian struck by a train.

It happened in the area of train tracks that run parallel to W. Main Street, between Randolph and Fisher Ferry Streets.

The preliminary investigation shows the train was traveling south when the conductor saw the victim walk on the tracks.

The conductor told police he blew the horn but there was no way to stop in time.

