Passenger train hits tractor-trailer truck in Jamestown

The train accident is at Dillon Road and West Main Street.

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A North Carolina Passenger Rail Service train hit a tractor-trailer on the tracks in Jamestown. 

It occurred Monday evening. First responders said the train accident is at Dillon Road and West Main Street.

The NC Passenger Rail Service train is run by the North Carolina Department of Transportation and is partnered with Amtrak.

WFMY News 2 is working to find out more information including if anyone is hurt and what train it involved.  

We will update this story as we find out more information. 

