GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police Department says a train carrying fuel tankers derailed tonight just before 7 p.m.

Police and Firefighters are on the scene near Oakland Avenue and Holden Road.

Assistant Fire Chief Dwayne Church says eight tankers went off the tracks. Each one is carrying 30,000 gallons of ethanol. WFMY News 2 crews on scene say at least one of the tankers is tipped on its side.

Train Derails in Greensboro A train carrying fuel tankers derailed near Holden Road and Oakland Avenue Thursday night. A train carrying fuel tankers derailed near Holden Road and Oakland Avenue Thursday night. A train carrying fuel tankers derailed near Holden Road and Oakland Avenue Thursday night. Train Derails in Greensboro

Church says the tanks are not leaking, and HAZMAT is working on a plan to empty the tanks before moving them.

Traffic is being diverted from the area.

No one was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.