No injuries have been reported. All lanes are now back open.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said all lanes are back open after a train and vehicle crash shut down a road Saturday.

Officers said Dudley Street was closed in both directions between East Market Street and Washington Street.

There are no injuries reported.

Police are asking drivers are asked to use caution or use alternate routes of travel.

