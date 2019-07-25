GLENOLA, N.C. — A train collided with a tractor-trailer in Randolph County Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Glenola Industrial Drive near Highway 311 in Glenola around 11:30.

A Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by Wade Keith Dinger, Jr. of Asheboro, was traveling southwest on Glenola Industrial Drive according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Dinger failed to yield to a train, that hit the back part of the enclosed trailer that was loaded with foam. Dinger sustained minor injuries and was taken to Randolph Hospital.

The tractor-trailer was operated by Future Foam of High Point. Glenn Davis Gibson of Greensboro was the engineer for the train, operated by Norfolk Southern.

Charges are pending.

