GLENOLA, NC (WFMY) - A train collided with a tractor-trailer in Randolph County Tuesday morning.

The driver of the tractor-trailer pulled out in front of a train on Glenola Industrial Drive near US 311 around 7:48 a.m according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Norfolk Southern train hit the front of the enclosed trailer, which was loaded with cardboard. Greensboro man William Bennett was the train engineer. Leonard Thomas Lee, of Linwood, was driving the tractor-trailer and had minor injuries. Bennett wasn't injured.

The tractor-trailer was owned by Triad Paper Recycling of High Point.

Charges are pending.

