A training mine containing no ordnance was found Sunday on the Outer Banks in Salvo, NC.

According to a post from Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the mine was found south of Salvo, near off-road vehicle ramp 23. National Park Rangers anchored and secured it until it was retrieved.

A US Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team out of Norfolk, Va. was called to retrieve the mine. The Navy team had it safely removed after 2pm Sunday afternoon, the post says.

On the morning of November 25, a training mine containing no ordnance was discovered south of Salvo, near off-road vehicle ramp 23. Read more about the training mine in this week's issue of the Cape Chronicle newsletter: https://t.co/m1pPBb1t96 pic.twitter.com/RK7LO11SDQ — Cape Hatteras National Seashore (@CapeHatterasNPS) November 28, 2018

This is not the first time objects or mines have wash ashore at the NC Outer Banks. In June a massive mysterious object washed ashore at Corolla.

RELATED | What Is This? Mysterious Metal Object Washes Ashore at NC Outer Banks

In September 2017 WWII-era Ordnances washed ashore on two separate beaches. One in Dare County and one in Carrituck County. Park officials believe the mines washed up as result of hurricanes like Maria and Jose that are churning in the Atlantic Ocean at the time.

An ordnance team from the Marine base at Cherry Point, NC was called in to investigate both ordnances.

September 2017: WWII-era Ordnance wash ahore on Whale Head Beach in Carrituck County (Photo: National Park Service)

RELATED | Possible WWII-Era Ordnance Washes Up on 2 Different Outer Banks Beaches

September 2017: Possible unexploded ordnance that washed ashore Monday in Avon, NC (Photo: National Park Service)

© 2018 WFMY