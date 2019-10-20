WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A transformer caught fire at a hospital in Winston-Salem Sunday morning. According to the Winston-Salem Fire Department, it happened at Forsyth Hospital and some workers had to be evacuated.

A tweet from the fire department was released in relation to the fire at 11:04 a.m.

At 11:17 a.m., another tweet followed stating that the fire was under control. There were no injuries in relation to the fire and everyone who was evacuated was able to return back to the facility.

