Transgender community gathers to honor lives lost to violence

The Greensboro Transgender Task Force gathered outside of the Melvin Municipal Building on Sunday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shock and sorrow from a Greensboro group after someone shot and killed five people at an LGBTQ night club in Colorado.

Police say a 22-year-old gunman injured at least 25 more with a rifle in Colorado Springs.

The Greensboro Transgender Task Force planned to gather tonight for a vigil honoring lives lost to anti-trans violence.

The shooting made the evening even more somber.

"It's also actually terrifying but I had to tell myself that we still have to come out here," said C Rizleris.

Rizleris understands the fear in the minds of many throughout the Colorado LGBTQ community.

"I go to a low residency school for a writing program and our college campus just moved to Colorado Springs and it's very scary that the shooting happened in Colorado Springs, just twelve minutes from the new campus," said Rizleris.

The group lit candles and read the names of dozens of people who lost their lives to violence in the Transgender community.

"Some people, they just don't understand. Some people don't like us. I don't understand dislike being a man of color that is trans, I don't understand that because I've done nothing to you," said Flex Jonez.

While honoring those lives lost, Flex Jonez reflected on how far the LGBTQ movement has come, but recognizes there's still work to be done.

"I believe in my heart, that the reason a lot of us are doing this, and walking forward, we want to make a statement and saying acknowledge us as humans. We are human, and a human lives are very important as well," said Jonez.

Social media was flooded with posts sharing the support for the LGTBQ community.

A post from Equality NC reads in part, "We deserve safety. And we commit to protecting our communities from hate, today and every day, in honor of those whom we've lost."

On Sunday, Governor Roy Cooper tweeted, "Transgender North Carolinians face inexcusable and unacceptable violence. We must continue our work to make North Carolina a more welcoming place where diversity, equality, acceptance and understanding are words to live by."