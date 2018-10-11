GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Nearly 300 people in Greensboro will be losing their jobs.

The Triad Business Journal reports that Transdev is laying off its Greensboro employees, because their deal with the city has expired.

Most of the workers operate buses, and others vehicles. Greensboro is replacing Transdev with a new transportation company.

It's a $20 million deal set to start early next year.

The 280 Transdev employees will be let go on December 31.

Related: Almost 200 Triad layoffs expected in furniture company's bankruptcy proceedings

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY