Metropolitan Transportation Plan available for review until December 1, city says

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro has announced that the 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP) and the Greensboro Urban Area Comprehensive Transportation Plan are now available for review and public comment until December 1.

The Greensboro Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will hold a virtual meeting to preview the MTP on Thursday, Nov.19 from 12:30-1:30 pm on its Facebook page.

The Metropolitan Transportation Plan is a long-range planning document that shows transportation improvements to take place over the next 20 years. The MTP forecasts the needs for roadways, public transit, bicycles, and pedestrians. It also develops projects and programs to accommodate future growth.

According to the city, the plan evaluates project and program recommendations, analyzes the potential environmental impact due to implementation, and recommends future funding allocations.